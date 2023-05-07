‘Very uncooperative’ Tony Ferguson was arrested after refusing a sobriety test, yet to post $30,000 bail: Report

UFC fighter Tony Ferguson has been arrested for driving under the influence in Hollywood.

'El Cucuy' was allegedly involved in a car accident where his truck flipped over after crashing into two parked cars outside a nightclub. Despite being unharmed, Ferguson reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was deemed “very uncooperative” on the scene.

A recent report by MMAFighting revealed that Ferguson was charged with a misdemeanor and has bail set at $30,000. However, as of now, the fighter has not been released.

The 39-year-old former Interim UFC lightweight champ was most recently in the ring at UFC 278, where he faced off against Nate Diaz. He was defeated by submission from the hometown hero at the 2:52 mark of the fourth round.

The seasoned fighter has been a pro since 2008, racking up an impressive 26 victories to date, including 13 via knockout, eight via submission, and nine in the first round. Regrettably, the fighter has experienced a rough patch lately, losing five consecutive matches in the octagon.

Tony Ferguson could potentially fight Kevin Lee at UFC 290

Kevin Lee, the former UFC lightweight contender, is set to return to the UFC, this time competing in the welterweight division.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Lee announced that negotiations are underway for a rematch with fellow fighter Tony Ferguson. The anticipated fight will likely take place in July at UFC 290.

"It's looking like we're gonna do Tony. Me and Tony Ferguson, a lot of people are calling for that fight, they wanna see the rematch. I feel like it's gonna right a whole bunch of wrongs that happened in 2017 and it's gonna put me right back on the right track. I feel like that's the fight that people wanna see."

Check out Lee's interview below:

The two fighters previously faced off in a lightweight fight at UFC 216, with Tony Ferguson emerging victorious via third-round submission. The potential rematch is sure to be a highly competitive affair should the negotiations between the two fighters come to fruition.

