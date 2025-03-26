  • home icon
  Steve Erceg rips into Muhammad Mokaev with scathing rant and threatens to slap him around: "He's a massive knob"

Steve Erceg rips into Muhammad Mokaev with scathing rant and threatens to slap him around: "He's a massive knob"

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 26, 2025 15:19 GMT
Steve Erceg (left) slammed Muhammad Mokaev (right) in a recent interview [Image courtesy: Getty]
Steve Erceg (left) slammed Muhammad Mokaev (right) in a recent interview [Image courtesy: Getty]

Former UFC title challenger Steve Erceg does not seem to be a fan of Muhammad Mokaev.

Ahead of his upcoming clash, 'Astro Boy' made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. At one point during the interview, Erceg was asked for his thoughts on Mokaev not being re-signed by the UFC.

In response, Erceg went on a rant slamming Mokaev and labeling his behaviour as that of a "privileged diva:"

"I didn't like the way he interacted with people around him and he's message me since. I'm thinking more and more that he's a massive knob... He seemed like a privileged diva... It was surprising because you would think somebody that grew up the way he grew up would be a little bit more humble... He just seemed like a douche... After I got knocked out, obviously, he messaged me and asked me if I woke up... I'd love to slap him around. 100 percent."
Check out Steve Erceg's comments below:

Erceg is currently scheduled to face former champion Brandon Moreno in a five-round flyweight scrap on March 29 in Mexico City.

Muhammad Mokaev responds to Steve Erceg's comments about him

It did not take Muhammad Mokaev long to clap back at Steve Erceg's comments on The Ariel Helwani Show. The 24-year-old took to social media and accused Erceg of lying.

Mokaev claimed that he had been friendly with Erceg, but the Australian changed his tune after the Dagestan-born Brit parted ways with the UFC:

"I won't say much but Karma will get you for all those lies. you already got KOd, hope Moreno will KO you too. [By the way], when he fought against Matt Schnell, I came to you and said all the best to you, when you fought for the belt I tweeted 2-3 times and wish you the best but when I got cut, you started lying about me to get attention. Bum!"

Edited by Harvey Leonard
