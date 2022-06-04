Steve-O explains Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier prediction, says UFC has turned into "trash-talk machine"

Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known as Steve-O from the Jacka** movie and TV series, has revealed who he prefers between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. According to him, 'The Diamond' is not only a better fighter but also a better man than McGregor.

Ahead of the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier last year, Dana White's "social media guy" apparently reached out to Steve-O and requested him to make a video on UFC social media of his prediction for the fight. Although the bookmakers kept the fight at almost "pick'em" odds, with Poirier being a slight favorite, Steve-O said he was confident about Poirier picking up a dominant win over the Irishman.

He also claimed that owing to outspoken fighters like McGregor, the UFC has turned into a "trash-talk machine" and said that he wishes future stars were more respectful and wouldn't indulge in trash-talking as much. In a recent video shared on Daniel Cormier's YouTube channel, the former two-division UFC champion was seen talking to Steve-O.

The 47-year-old stated:

"Poirier was like barely a favorite. They had it almost equal and I just said I don't think that makes any f***ing sense, I think Poirier is going to walk through McGregor easily and I think that Poirier is not only a better fighter but a better person...I said he's better and dude I stand by that to this very day. We talked on my podcast about how all the trash talk and the way that the UFC has kind of turned into this sort of trash-talk machine [and] all the promotion is kind of skewed that way..."

Watch the video below:

Dustin Poirier reflects on loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Despite picking up two of the biggest wins of his career last year against Conor McGregor, the year 2021 didn't end well for Dustin Poirier. The Louisianan had a second chance at fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming lightweight champion at UFC 269 back in December last year.

He fought then-champion Charles Oliveira for the title. Despite dropping 'do Bronx' in the first round of the back-and-forth encounter, Poirier lost the bout in the next couple of rounds, and ended up being submitted via rear-naked choke in the third round.

Sports Verse

Charles Oliveira successfully defends his title vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Looking back at the fight, Poirier regrets the costly errors he made. According to 'The Diamond', he should have tried to get back up on his feet after being taken down in the second round. He also felt that he paid too much respect to Oliveira's ground game and should have been more aggressive in his approach instead.

During a conversation with Teddy Atlas, Dustin Poirier said:

"I just respected his too much that I didn’t engage. The plan was to by any means stay off the ground and don’t play jiu-jitsu at all with this guy. So, even in the second round when I ended up on my back, and he was on top, I just tried to get stood up. I tried to get a stalemate. I didn’t engage and use my jiu-jitsu offensively or defensively, and I should have."

