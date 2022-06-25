Steven Ray breaks down his Anthony Pettis-conqueror 'modified twister' submission for Francis Ngannou

Steven Ray impressed many, including Francis Ngannou, when he finished Anthony Pettis with a seemingly unusual submission move at the 2022 PFL 5 event last Friday.

Following the bout, 'The Predator' reacted to the crazy submission finish and asked for the name of the maneuver.

'Braveheart' responded to the query and also broke down what made the submission move so effective. Here's what the 32-year-old wrote:

"It was a modified twister. Body triangle with the leg inside the far leg puts very aggressive twisting pressure on the spine."

Anthony Pettis got off to a strong start which saw him use a variety of attacks and fluid movements to stay ahead of his opponent. 'Showtime' also managed to land some significant strikes in the second round before attempting a takedown which was reversed by his opponent.

Following the reversal, Ray immediately took his back and worked positions before finally locking in the submission to get the stunning finish.

Francis Ngannou insists he is just getting started in the fighting world

Francis Ngannou reached the top of the UFC mountain when he captured the UFC heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Stipe Miocic in March 2021. He went on to successfully defend the title against Ciryl Gane in January.

However, the champion recently stated that he is just getting started and has a lot more to accomplish. Taking to Twitter, here's what Ngannou replied to a fan who suggested that 'The Predator' could be done with fighting:

"I'm just getting started bro ! I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything. #3KINGS"

Francis Ngannou remains ambitious about venturing into the world of boxing and pursuing a super fight against Tyson Fury. While the pair have previously expressed interest in a potential boxing match, it appears that 'The Gypsy King' could be losing interest in the fight with the UFC heavyweight champion.

If the fight doesn't happen, Ngannou's future as a boxer may seem uncertain. There have also been doubts over the Cameroonian's future in the UFC after he made demands for a better contract and being allowed to box Fury in a crossover bout.

