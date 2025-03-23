"Still on 5 am time zone", "Headshot dead" - Belal Muhammad has a field day on X as Sean Brady dominates Leon Edwards at UFC London

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad chose to keep a close eye on the Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady main event at the recently concluded UFC London. Muhammad also posted a series of X updates to diss Edwards as he was getting dominated by Brady inside the octagon.

Muhammad controlled him on the ground with his wrestling for a large part of their UFC 304 encounter. Edwards endured a unanimous decision loss at the end of the encounter, which also took away his UFC welterweight gold.

Edwards' UFC London rival, Brady, reputed for his wrestling-heavy fighting style just like Muhammad, also controlled Edwards on the ground for most of the three rounds at UFC London before submitting him with a guillotine choke in the fourth stanza.

Muhammad celebrated Brady's domination over Edwards with a series of updates on X. The first one on the list read:

"What time is it in London.. asking for Leon"

After watching Brady controlling Edwards on the ground, Muhammad shared the third post of the series, which read:

"Leon’s still on 5 am time zone"

Muhammad accused Brady of copying his "homework" in the penultimate update of this series to highlight the similarity of their domination over Edwards on the ground. It read:

"Sean copied my homework"

Muhammad used Edwards' signature catchphrase against him in the last update of the series after Brady submitted him in the fourth round of the fight.

"Headshot dead"

Leon Edwards mocks the disparity in Belal Muhammad's words and fighting style

The number of X updates Belal Muhammad posted to mock Leon Edwards after his UFC London loss indicates that there is some kind of feud going on between the two. A reporter at the UFC London media day detailed its origin as he mentioned how Muhammad had labeled Edwards a "mentally weak" individual who was "full of excuses" in one of X updates.

Edwards clapped back at Muhammad while answering this reporter's question. He highlighted the inequality in 'Remember The Name's' loud-mouth comments and his performances. Edwards mentioned that Muhammad's big mouthing makes him seem like a fighter with Mike Tyson-esque KO skills, while in reality, he hasn't finished a single fight in his UFC career. 'Rocky' said:

"The way Belal talks is like he went out there and knocked me down and dropped me and battered me for the rounds. All he did was outwrestle me. He picked me up, pit me against the cage. He did no damage really...The way he talks and what he does in the cage, it’s two different persons. When he talks, he’s like Mike Tyson, but when he fights he’s not."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

