"Still no movement from neck down" - Leah McCourt shares detailed update on Ryan Curtis as MMA world keeps ailing fighter in prayers

Ryan Curtis suffered a catastrophic and perhaps fatal spine injury while training on Jan. 11, resulting in the end of his career and potential paralysis. Curtis has a 6-4 record in mixed martial arts and has represented both Cage Warriors and Bellator MMA.

However, after that, he was left unable to move his arms or legs. According to Curtis's teammate and the No.1 ranked Bellator featherweight, Leah McCourt, he has ''no movement in his legs or left arm'' and is currently in the ICU.

Taking to social media, McCourt stated:

''Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine. During this injury, trauma was also caused to his spinal cord. The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery. Currently Ryan has no movement in his legs or his left arm."

McCourt further stated that Curtis would be hospitalized for at least five months, ending his career as a professional MMA fighter. She has also asked people to donate to a GoFundMe page set up for Curtis and his family to help with medical expenses and the cost of life.

According to McCourt, Curtis has a wife and a two-year-old daughter. The GoFundMe page is for Curtis, and his family is linked under her Instagram bio.

Ryan Curtis' partner thanks everyone who supported him during his difficult period

Ryan Curtis' partner, Emma Zacharoupoulou, is optimistic that the MMA fighter will fully recover and lead a normal life with her and their daughter Kassia again.

Zacharoupoulou thanked everyone who supported them in their tough times. She posted the following touching story on her Instagram story:

''Thank you so much for all of the messages that I have received for Ryan. I am overwhelmed by the tremendous kindness and thankful for all of your prayers. The love and support for Ryan are truly a testament to his remarkable character. Ryan remains optimistic, I have never known anyone with a stronger mindset than him."

She added:

''We are blessed with incredible family and friends. While I am able to read your messages of support out to him, which he so greatly appreciates, I’m unable to respond to all of them as we navigate through this difficult period. I truly believe that Ryan will hug me and our beautiful daughter Kassia again. Please keep him in your prayers.”

