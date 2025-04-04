“Still top-tier level” - Nico Carrillo says he hardly sees any flaws on Sitthichai’s game ahead of ONE Fight Night 30 tussle

Nico Carrillo can be venomous on the microphone when talking about his opponents, but he's been nothing but respectful of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ahead of their Bangkok showdown.

The Scottish knockout monster will face off against Sitthichai in a featherweight Muay Thai matchup at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Carrillo said he hardly sees any weaknesses in the Thai legend's game.

Carrillo expressed that while Sitthichai is more known for his kickboxing career, 'Killer Kid' is still as lethal when wearing Muay Thai's smaller gloves.

"When it comes to kickboxing, he is arguably one of the best kickboxers in the world. In Muay Thai, (he’s) not as strong as in kickboxing. However, still top-tier level," said Nico Carrillo.

Sitthichai is one of the most decorated Thai fighters of all time and is often talked about as one of the greatest strikers of all time in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The Thai legend held multiple world titles across Lumpinee Stadium, Kunlun, and Glory before he arrived at ONE Championship in 2020.

Although he's yet to capture ONE Championship gold, the fifth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender has had memorable duels against Superbon, Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri, and Marat Grigorian.

Sitthichai is now in the precipice of adding another firefight when he meets Carrillo for his 12th match in the promotion.

As for Carrillo, the 'King of the North' returns to the division where he started his ONE Championship career.

After a blistering 4-0 star, with three wins in the bantamweight division, Carrillo saw his momentum stop when he lost to Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Carrillo's entire interview below:

Nico Carrillo open to moving to MMA in the future

Nico Carrillo isn't shutting down a potential move to MMA in his ONE Championship career.

In an interview wth Bloody Elbow, Carrillo said he's open to an MMA transition once he's established his legacy in Muay Thai.

He said:

"I won’t be fully satisfied until I’ve done everything in Muay Thai. But after that, I’d look at it to see what my options are. But I one hundred percent won’t say no."

