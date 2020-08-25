UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic is currently on the back of a successful second win over Daniel Cormier, as the former defeated DC in the main event of UFC 252 to retain the Baddest Man on the Planet Title.

With a second win over DC, Stipe Miocic is now focusing on his next mission in the heavyweight division and that is, a rematch against the dangerous Francis Ngannou.

With Jon Jones vacating the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and jumping to the Heavyweight Division, fans around the globe wondered if 'Bones' would be offered the immediate title shot against Miocic. However, that does isn't the case to be and it will indeed be Ngannou who gets the next crack at the UFC Heavyweight strap.

Stipe Miocic believes Francis Ngannou deserves title shot over Jon Jones

During a recent interview with ESPN, Stipe Miocic was on the same page with UFC President Dana White and agreed to Francis Ngannou getting the next shot at the Heavyweight Championship.

"I think so. Ngannou has definitely shown a lot better stuff since the first fight. He's knocking everyone out in the first round. He's just on a tear. I'll fight anyone. I don't really call people out. Whoever they put me in front of, I'm gonna fight. That's what I do. That's what I signed up for. If it's him or it's Ngannou or whoever, I'm ready to go."- said Stipe Miocic.

Stipe Miocic already holds one significant win over Francis Ngannou from 2018, however, the latter has been on an absolute tear in the UFC and has destroyed his opponents left, right, and center inside the Octagon. The Predator is currently on a huge winning streak and definitely will be getting the next shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

As things stand though, it remains to be seen when the UFC would prefer booking a fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Title. But chances are the fight goes down by the end of the year or by early next year.