Stipe Miocic claims that he is not interested in a rematch with Francis Ngannou

With a second win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, Stipe Miocic quite arguably established his place as the greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion of all time. Now in line for a potential clash against Francis Ngannou for his next title defense, Stipe Miocic is far from done inside the Octagon and would love nothing more than a second win over Ngannou, unless the former actually sticks to his words.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Stipe Miocic told that even he thinks Francis Ngannou is next in line for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, despite Jon Jones moving up to the heavyweight division. But in a recent AMA on Instagram, the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion admitted that he isn't interested in a rematch against The Predator.

Here is what Stipe Miocic wrote on Instagram

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou I

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou first fought in 2018 when the former absolutely dominated the man who is considered to be one of the scariest fighters to have stepped foot in the UFC. With a win over Ngannou, Stipe Miocic established his place at the top of the UFC's Heavyweight Division, that until Daniel Cormier had beaten the Ohio native to win the UFC Heavyweight Title off him.

The pair eventually collided in a rematch, with Stipe Miocic finishing-off DC to win the heavyweight title back and at the recently concluded UFC 252 pay-per-view, the reigning champion once again got past DC after a five-round classic between the two.

With a win over Cormier, Miocic is now expected to put his title on the line next against Ngannou, who has been on an absolute tear in the UFC's Heavyweight Division ever since he was beaten by the reigning champion and also lost to Derrick Lewis, as well. With Jon Jones also moving up to the heavyweight division, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is also expected to get a shot at the title at some point down the road.