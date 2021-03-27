Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have a friendly fourth fight against each other

Daniel Cormier has beaten Stipe Miocic in the fourth fight between the two men. But this time around, DC didn't square-off against the reigning UFC heavyweight champion inside the octagon.

Rather, Cormier faced Stipe Miocic in a game of UFC 4. The two men started trading from the opening bell in the first round and eventually, it was DC who secured a knockout win over Miocic inside one round.

On the UFC 260 pre-show, the two former octagon rivals definitely put aside any sort of bad blood that was between them and engaged in a friendly and hilarious exchange.

Check out the fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic from UFC 4 below:

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have faced each other on three different occasions inside the octagon. In their first meeting, DC beat Miocic and went on to win the UFC heavyweight title in the process.

In doing so, Cormier also became a double champion, as he held both the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight championships at the same time. However, it wasn't too long before Stipe Miocic regained the UFC heavyweight belt from DC and tied the score at 1-1.

At UFC 252, Stipe Miocic retained the UFC heavyweight title over Daniel Cormier in the third and final meeting between the two men. The fight would also end up being DC's final fight, as he announced his retirement from the sport.

Stipe Miocic will be defending the UFC heavyweight title this Saturday at UFC 260

Stipe Miocic will be putting his UFC heavyweight title on the line this weekend against Francis Ngannou. The pair will collide in a rematch from 2018 and Miocic will aim to get his hand raised once again inside the UFC Apex.

Advertisement

That being said, 'The Predator' is heading into the fight as the favorite, despite losing the first bout against Miocic. A win over Miocic this Saturday will definitely be historic for Ngannou, who will also have the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in his corner this weekend.