Stipe Miocic landed more shots on Francis Ngannou than four of his opponents combined in devastating UFC 260 knockout loss

Despite losing the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Stipe Miocic certainly put a lot of heart into his fight against Francis Ngannou. In an incredible stat that has now emerged, it has been revealed that Miocic was able to land one more shot than all of Ngannou's previous four opponents combined.

In the main event of UFC 260, Stipe Miocic landed a total of 12 significant strikes. The former champion started the fight in a very composed manner in the first round. However, Miocic fell prey to Ngannou's incredible power in the second round.

Eventually, The Predator finished Stipe Miocic via TKO in the second round and folded the latter like never before. Despite the loss, though, it is safe to say that the Ohio-based fighter showcased one of the toughest performances against Ngannou in recent history.

Stipe Miocic landed 12 significant strikes against Francis Ngannou tonight, which is 1 more than Ngannou's previous four opponents combined. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 28, 2021

Francis Ngannou's last four fights in the UFC before his win over Stipe Miocic were against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion won all four fights in absolutely dominant fashion. None of Ngannou's last four fights went past the first round.

At UFC 260, it didn't take Ngannou too long to finish Stipe Miocic, either. The new heavyweight champion won the rematch within 52 seconds of the second round.

What's next for Stipe Miocic after his loss at UFC 260?

Despite his loss at UFC 260, Stipe Miocic is expected to be one of the top dogs in the UFC's heavyweight division. The former UFC heavyweight champion was transferred to the hospital for a CT Scan after his loss to Ngannou and is expected to be on the sidelines for a while.

However, we can expect Miocic to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title again when he feels ready to step back into the Octagon. That being said, Ngannou's first title defense is expected to be against heavyweight division newcomer Jon Jones.