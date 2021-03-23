Stipe Miocic reveals if there were talks of him fighting Jon Jones at UFC 260 instead of Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic seems completely focused on his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou. While Miocic recognizes the value of a fight against division newcomer Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion isn't aware if a fight between him and Jones was in the talks for UFC 260.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Stipe Miocic simply claimed that he has no idea if there were any talks of him facing Bones this weekend. Miocic said that he is a fighter and isn't in charge of contract negotiations.

"I don't know, I don't do contract negotiating. I'm not an agent, I'm a fighter."

Stipe Miocic further cleared up the situation, stating that he isn't going to choose who he wants to fight and will stick to fighting the guys the UFC wants him to face. And at the moment, it's Ngannou who the UFC wants the reigning heavyweight champion to face.

"Listen, I'm not gonna choose who I fight, I'm gonna fight who the UFC wants me to fight. They want me to fight Ngannou so."

Since Jones' move up to the UFC's heavyweight division, there have been talks of him challenging for the UFC heavyweight title in his first fight in the division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is expected to face the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou II.

Stipe Miocic will be eager to put up another successful defense of his title against Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic's heavyweight title defense at UFC 260 against Francis Ngannou will likely be the final UFC pay-per-view at the APEX facility for a while.

The reigning heavyweight champion absolutely dominated Ngannou back in 2018 and will aim to do the same this time around. By replicating a similar performance, Miocic will have successfully defended his title for the second time in his second reign as the UFC heavyweight champion.

Having beaten Jones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier twice, Miocic will most certainly square up against Bones if he gets his hand raised at UFC 260.