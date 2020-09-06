Stipe Miocic thinks he should be offered Brock Lesnar fight before Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic doesn't seem too happy over Heavyweight newcomer Jon Jones "calling the shots" and teasing a fight against Brock Lesnar. While there has not been any real talk or initiation over a Brock Lesnar return to UFC, the rumors stem from the fact that his WWE contract has expired and that he's now a free agent.

UFC President Dana White even expressed interest over a Jon Jones-Brock Lesnar match if both men were interested. Speaking to Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast (H/T MMA Fighting), Stipe Miocic said that he should get the first shot at calling or being offered the Brock Lesnar fight:

“A hundred percent I think so,” Miocic said. “Listen, I just think about it more and more I do think 100 percent if anything I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first. I didn’t know [Jones] called the shots. I didn’t know that.”

Stipe Miocic is expected to face Francis Ngannou next - nearly three years after their first meeting. If Stipe Miocic manages to get through Ngannou again, then there's no doubt that Jon Jones will be the next in line for him.

Is Stipe Miocic legitimately interested in the Brock Lesnar fight?

When Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in the first encounter of their trilogy, the reward was not only the UFC Heavyweight Championship - but the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar.

Unfortunately for Daniel Cormier, the Brock Lesnar fight didn't work out as he chose to stay retired from MMA, so he fulfilled his promise and gave Stipe Miocic a rematch.

While it may not do wonders for Stipe Miocic's Heavyweight legacy, Brock Lesnar is always a big payday and a great way to get mainstream attention. Either way, Dana White and the UFC seem to have other plans for Stipe Miocic and that looks to be a fight against Francis Ngannou.

It's not known when Stipe Miocic will recover to fight again, but he didn't look as highly-injured as he did in his first two bouts with Daniel Cormier.