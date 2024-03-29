"Stop buying our depression away" - Sean Strickland expresses his concerns and disapproval of corporations like Planet Fitness for harming America

Sean Strickland is proud of America and quite adversarial to anything he perceives as a threat to it.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to Instagram to let his fans know that he had to cancel his Planet Fitness membership despite the facility being right down the street from his home. He also talked about how these corporations are the enemy of America and the family dynamic.

Strickland went on to discuss how their sole purpose is to adversely affect mental health and get money out of you. He also went on a strange seemingly unrelated rant about the LGBTQ flag and accepting "the alphabet". Strickland discussed how he felt pressured to support a community of people or otherwise be called a bigot.

He went off about how much "they" have supposedly taken from us since then without clearly defined examples to illustrate his point.

In his own words, he said that he doesn't want "that person" or "that thing on a bottle," which was seemingly an allusion to Dylan Mulvaney, using an expletive at the end to punctuate his nebulous point.

In the IG clip Sean Strickland posted, he captioned it:

"The older I get the more I see the damage these corporations have done to the American male, the American family unit. They actively seek to take your identity and make you depressed. We all need to stop buying our depression away. Have a family... find a good woman."

Check out Sean Strickland's post rallying against Planet Fitness below

Sean Strickland and the potential source of his Planet Fitness rant

The 33-year-old fighter was seemingly referring to a situation that transpired at a Fairbanks, Alaska Planet Fitness location.

A woman, named Patricia Silva, was banned from a Planet Fitness gym. She had her membership revoked just hours after photographing a transgender gym goer who was shaving in the women's locker room and remains unidentified.

Silva's video recounting this happening has gone viral, and some are attributing the business' $400 million-plus drop in value as a boycott effort stemming from this happening.

Planet Fitness tried to explain the ban as being rooted in their policy of not photographing gym goers in the locker room, but it seems like many have made up their mind on the same.

The native of California is joining in on what seems to be a wider spreading trend, as Sean Strickland seems to be one of many who are disavowing the exercise-centric company.