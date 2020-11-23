'Stop dodging me': UFC lightweight Paul Felder hilariously calls out heavyweight Francis Ngannou 

After having stepped into the Octagon on five days' notice, UFC lightweight Paul Felder has now called out Francis Ngannou. Taking to his Instagram, Felder hilariously claimed that Ngannou has been dodging The Irish Dragon, as he shared a customized poster featuring the two.

Here is Paul Felder's callout of Francis Ngannou:

Paul Felder vs. Francis Ngannou, anyone?

After stepping in to face Rafael dos Anjos on a five-day notice, Paul Felder could very well be considered as the lightweight BMF of the UFC. Similarly, Francis Ngannou is also in contention of being labeled as the heavyweight BMF, solely due to the fact that he is recognized as one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the game right now.

Since losing his first UFC heavyweight title fight to Stipe Miocic, The Predator has been on a terrorizing run. Ngannou has finished some absolute killers in UFC's heavyweight division, including Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jarizinho Rozenstruik.

For his next fight, Ngannou is expected to face Miocic in a heavyweight title rematch. Unfortunately, the chances of a potential Ngannou-Felder crossover inside the Octagon are next to none at the moment.

What's in store for Paul Felder in UFC?

Paul Felder himself has officially announced his return to the sport with a bang. Despite losing to Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision, The Irish Dragon is now set to stick around in the fight game. Felder is expected to be a big part of the UFC's stacked lightweight division.

It now remains to be seen what plans UFC has in store for Felder. While there are a few options available for Felder, he will likely be focusing on his commentary career for a while, as the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Tony Ferguson get set for their Octagon returns.