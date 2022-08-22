"Stop feeling sorry for your f***ing self" - Watch between-the-rounds corner footage of Leon Edwards in hair-raising fan edit of Kamaru Usman KO

Fans have been treated to a hair-raising fan edit of Leon Edwards' corner footage during his UFC 278 title win over Kamaru Usman. Ariel Helwani retweeted the clip originally shared by @SeeUSoonBoyy, which shows the excellent work done by Edwards' cornerman Dave Lovell as 'Rocky' fought his way to a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Edwards started off strong, scoring a takedown against the former champion in the opening frame and also becoming the first to do so. However, Usman started gaining momentum in round 2, and outwrestled the challenger. Back in his corner, 'Rocky' was animatedly chastised for being too laid back. Lovell said:

"Come on son! Come on Leon, it's one-one. Don't let'em bully you son."

Usman continued to dominate Edwards in the next round as well, making it imperative for 'Rocky' to bounce back in the championship rounds. Lovell told Edwards in the corner:

"Sit down. Listen, you gotta get f***ing ugly out there. You're two down. Come on! You're letting him control you too much, son. You gotta get your hands going, Leon!"

However, Leon Edwards failed to mount a comeback in round four as well. But Edwards' cornerman hadn't given up on him just yet. A fired up Lovell reminded 'Rocky' that a finish was his only chance at victory. Lovell said:

"Listen, stop feeling sorry for you f***ing self. Well, come on then! What's wrong with you? You gotta pull this sh*t outta the fire! Come on, Leon man!"

Watch the hair-raising edit below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Can’t get enough of the Leon content today. Tremendous all around. Can’t get enough of the Leon content today. Tremendous all around. https://t.co/QUVraGpmhd

'Rocky' went on to shut the lights on Usman with a left head-kick at 04:04 of round 5. Edwards' corner was also heard calling for the head kick moments before the Englishman put Usman to sleep.

MMA mania @mmamania Leon Edwards' coach calls for the headkick seconds before 'Rocky' knocks out Kamaru Usman at #UFC278 Leon Edwards' coach calls for the headkick seconds before 'Rocky' knocks out Kamaru Usman at #UFC278 https://t.co/rIN9hYbBHy

Din Thomas claimed that Leon Edwards was ashamed to face his corner after round 4

Leon Edwards was visibly dejected at the end of the fourth round as he made his way back to his corner. UFC analyst Din Thomas provided a breakdown of Edwards' body language which showed signs of resignation.

Thomas noted that the most notable sign of Edwards' dejection was his inability to make eye contact with his corner at the end of the round. According to the former UFC fighter, Edwards' was embarrassed by his own performance by the end of round 4. Thomas said on-air:

“If it wasn’t obvious enough, Leon is broken now. And the biggest tell that you can always know this is because he doesn’t give his coach eye contact in the corner. When you don’t give him eye contact, you’re ashamed. And he’s embarrassed right now of his own performance.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik