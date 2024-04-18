"Stop just saying stuff" - Ryan Garcia called out by Logan Paul for child trafficking claims

Logan Paul recently questioned Ryan Garcia's alleged child trafficking claims.

Garcia is preparing to face off against reigning WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in a 12-round clash scheduled for this weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, the anticipation for their bout has been dampened by Garcia's unpredictable social media conduct, marked by contentious posts and assertions that have attracted substantial attention and skepticism.

Last month, amid a series of intense posts, 'KingRy' shared a deeply personal revelation, claiming that he had been sexually assaulted by a family member at the age of two. Additionally, the 25-year-old Californian asserted that he had witnessed child trafficking and has proof that supports his claims.

During a recent episode of his brother's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Maverick' denounced Garcia for his purported claims and questioned why the former WBC lightweight champion hasn't revealed any evidence:

"All the child trafficking stuff and the things, the videos, he claims to have seen whatever, everyone's pressing him to come forward with them. It's a mad serious issue, and Ryan Garcia, the influencer boxer, has the answer, and yet he's not come forward with any of them. You have something that can stop this; you wanna contribute to a very good cause, and stop child trafficking, action, go."

He added:

"Stop just saying stuff and then talking about how it's kind of backed by the God and not having actually any action, just back up the things you're saying, I think its just f**ked up."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

'KingRy' has also put forth claims regarding Bohemian Grove and its members allegedly abducting him. In an X Space discussion with Andrew Tate, Garcia asserted that he had been taken by individuals from the highly secretive club and coerced into watching underage p*rnography as part of an occult practice.

Ryan Garcia levels serious accusations against Logan Paul's PRIME hydration beverage

Last month, Ryan Garcia publicly criticized the PRIME hydration drink, co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI, branding it as unhealthy and detrimental to one's well-being.

During an Instagram live session, 'KingRy' asserted that consuming PRIME amounted to "working with Satan." He further extended his critique on social media platforms, alleging that the energy drink harbors toxic substances like cyanide, posing potential harm to consumers.

