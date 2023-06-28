"Stop lying mama" - Fans call 'cap' on Nina-Marie Daniele after the MMA influencer's "I don’t even go to parties" comment

Model and internet influencer Nina-Marie Daniele's recent social media activity has caught several MMA fans' attention online.

A meme account on Instagram named 'Pubity' recently uploaded a post claiming that people who take leave from parties without wishing goodbye to anyone save up to two days in a single year.

Daniele took notice of the post and took to the comments section to share that she was ahead of everyone as she did not attend any parties.

"I don't even go to parties so I'm a step ahead"

Several MMA fans noticed the influencer's comment and refused to believe her claims.

Some people replied under the 34-year-old's comment, accusing her of lying.

"Stop lying mama."

But there were others who related to Daniele's comment and let it be known in the replies section.

"Actually we have the same age, but I am totally with you, s**t is getting exhausting. I enjoy a party/festival every now and then, but the hungover is exponential higher than back in the more young days, what I totally hate haha."

Check out a compilation of some of the comments under Daniele's remarks below:

A few replied to Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on an Instagram post

Daniele recently entered the world of MMA and, in a short span of time, has interviewed several MMA personalities like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Marlon Vera, Marvin Vettori, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and current UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Apart from interviews, Daniele also collaborates with fighters to create humorous reels for her Instagram account.

What did Sean Strickland say about Nina-Marie Daniele?

Sean Strickland is one of the most outspoken fighters in the UFC. 'Tarzan' is notorious for making controversial comments that often draw backlash from the MMA world.

Recently, Strickland did an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele where he questioned the influencer's professional credibility and made remarks on her appearance. The 32-year-old's comments drew mixed reactions from MMA fans on the internet.

Strickland said:

“They’re s*cking somebody off and I assume they only have this job because of that... but like I will say it, I like her personality, it’s a solid... she’s about a 6 no makeup, 6 and a half, but her personality is a solid 9, so...”

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama



New interview dropping on my YouTube:



youtube.com/@NinaDrama



@SStricklandMMA @ufc #UFCVegas76 Sean Strickland said I’m a 6 with no makeup but I have a 9 personality and loves my interviews. A win is a win LOLNew interview dropping on my YouTube: Sean Strickland said I’m a 6 with no makeup but I have a 9 personality and loves my interviews. A win is a win LOLNew interview dropping on my YouTube:youtube.com/@NinaDrama@SStricklandMMA @ufc #UFCVegas76 https://t.co/xvgGr4Rcvc

Daniele appeared unaffected by Strickland's comments and uploaded a clip of the interview herself where 'Tarzan' can be seen making the aforementioned remarks.

