“Straight up killing machines” - Fans in awe of the fearsome head hunters at ONE Fight Night 15

On October 6, some of the biggest head hunters in all of ONE Championship will take the stage with three world titles hanging in the balance.

The promotion will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 15, a night that will feature not one, not two, but three epic world title tilts, pitting some of the greatest fighters in the world against one another in a series of can’t-miss clashes.

In the main event of the evening, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will return determined to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection as he meets the weight class’ Muay Thai world titleholder, Tawanchai.

Before both men step inside the circle, ONE Championship is looking at some of the incredible talents who will be on display at ONE Fight Night 15, courtesy of a compilation of earth-shattering head kick KOs on the promotion’s Instagram.

“ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo is full of HEAD HUNTERS 💥 Can we expect more sensational head kick KOs on October 6? 👀”

Fight fans shared their appreciation for the beautiful violence on display in the collection of highlights, with some of them picking their favorite.

“All of these head kicks are my favorite 🙌👏”

“Superbon's headkick vs. Petrosyan is an iconic moment for a lot of Thai fight fans 🇹🇭🔥”

“That last one is the cleanest head kick on 🌎 🤫”

“Good Night Irene!!!”

“Best of the best 🔥”

“These guys are straight up killing machines. Wow.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will also feature a ONE interim featherweight MMA world title fight as former world champion Thanh Le returns to take on Russian standout Ilya Freymanov.

Fans will also see the return of Canadian-Italian world champion Jonathan Di Bella as he defends his ONE strawweight kickboxing crown against one of the most versatile fighters in all of ONE Championship, Danial Williams.

Which fight are you most looking forward to on October 6?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in US primetime.