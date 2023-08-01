Strawweight king Jarred Brooks in awe of how Kendrick Lamar weaves double entendre into his rap bars

Jarred Brooks knows that multi-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar is a true master of lyrical poetry, and there’s one area where the hip-hop icon shines above his contemporaries.

Lamar, Brooks said, is a visionary when it comes to weaving endless metaphors into his songs, a trait that the ONE strawweight world champion believes eluded most of the hip-hop artists of today.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said he would often have to listen to Lamar’s songs repeatedly before he can understand the true meaning behind those bars and lyrics.

Brooks said:

"Kendrick Lamar is a huge example of that. Kendrick has had a kind of hell of a time from where he started, and where he is now. And now he's just talking metaphor, metaphor, metaphor, to where I'm just like, ‘Man, what is he talking about? Oh, sh*t. Now I know what he's talking about.’ Right?”

‘The Monkey God’ is no K-Dot by any means, but Brooks is an impressive rapper in his own right. The strawweight king has his way of using lyrics and melody when he disses his opponents in ONE Championship.

Brooks went scorched earth on the mic when he dissed rival Joshua Pacio to no end in the lead-up for their world title match at ONE 164 in December 2022.

Though he’s known to talk insurmountable trash against his opponents before, Brooks took a different approach heading into his bout against Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Gone are the scathing words and instead Brooks put on more of a comedic approach in his smack talk.

Brooks will attempt to become a two-sport world champion when he takes on ‘Darth Rigatoni’ at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.