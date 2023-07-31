Jarred Brooks eyes immortality against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13

Jarred Brooks is looking to grow his legend as a combat sports athlete when he returns to action this week.

The reigning ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion seeks to add the flyweight submission grappling gold when he challenges the division’s main man Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The two are featured in an all-American champion-versus-champion clash in the event slated to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into the marquee contest, ‘The Monkey God’ said that more than just adding another world title, his upcoming fight is significant because he gets to showcase the kind of range he has as a fighter.

Jarred Brooks shared this in an interview with Sports Talk on Prime, saying:

“Mikey Musumeci is one of the best grapplers of all time. It’s my first grappling match and I’m about to show everybody in the whole world what Jarred Brooks is about and that’s about submission grappling and mixed martial arts period.”

Watch the Jarred Brooks' interview below:

One Fight Night 13: Aug 4th, 8 ET

Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, Jarred Brooks, 30, has been on a steady upward trajectory.

He has won all of his four fights to date, punctuated by a unanimous decision victory last December over Filipino Joshua Pacio to become the new ONE strawweight world champion.

The Mash Fight Team standout is moving up in weight for his upcoming fight, determined to see his goal of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion through. This, notwithstanding if it will be his first grappling match under the promotion and against a formidable champion like Mikey Musumeci.

‘Darth Rigatoni,’ for his part, recognizes that Brooks presents a different challenge from those he went up against previously but is confident that he can rise over it and retain his world title for a third time.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be aired live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.