Jarred Brooks pumped for catch wrestling vs. BJJ epic against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13

ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks cannot wait to face off with grappling ace Mikey Musumeci in their all-American champion-versus-champion clash scheduled for later this week.

‘The Monkey God’ will be challenging ‘Darth Rigatoni’ for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Jarred Brooks said he is looking forward to showcasing his brand of catch wrestling against that of Mikey Musumeci’s topnotch jiu-jitsu skills.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team standout highlighted this in a recent Instagram post, captioning it with:

“CATCH WRESTLING VS JIU JITSU WE WILL SEE WHO COMES OUT ON TOP IN THIS CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS!”

The post further read:

“I would be lying. If I said, it isn’t a pleasure to go against one of the best grappling stars ever to bless the mats, for one championship to put me up against such an amazing human and grappler I cannot stress enough how much gratitude I have to onechampionship and Mikey Musumechi!”

See the post below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight in pursuit of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

While he is competing in grappling for the first time under ONE Championship, he warned that his ground game is sound than what many think and that he should not be overlooked.

Jarred Brooks was last in action back in December, where he became the ONE strawweight world champion after dethroning longtime division king Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

Mikey Musumeci, meanwhile, will be making his third defense of the world title he won last September.

The 27-year-old Italian-American champion recognizes that Brooks presents a different challenge coming from a mixed martial arts background but is undaunted by it.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.