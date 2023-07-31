Jarred Brooks doesn’t see much of a challenge fighting Mansur Malachiev

Jarred Brooks believes Mansur Malachiev is the most credible threat in the strawweight division, but doesn’t expect much of a challenge when the two inevitably meet inside the Circle.

This Friday, ‘The Monkey God’ returns to action eight months aft from his ONE world title-winning performance at ONE 164. Next, Jarred Brooks will attempt to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection when he meets reigning and defending ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

Before looking to make history at ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks spoke with ONE Championship about his next potential ONE strawweight world title challenger, Mansur Malachiev:

“I do think that Mansur is the biggest threat in the division, but I think he's one-dimensional, to be honest,” Brooks said. “I don't see too much out of him that could possibly give me a crazy fight.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship locks up a D’Arce choke on Jeremy Miado for the SLICK first-round submission! 🥋



Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11!



| LIVE NOW

WATCH LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn11

Live TV broadcast in 170+… pic.twitter.com/w4nHD7W87H Mansur Malachievlocks up a D’Arce choke on Jeremy Miado for the SLICK first-round submission! 🥋Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 11! #ONEFightNight11 | LIVE NOWWATCH LIVE on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mansur Malachiev is an undeniably impressive 11-0 in his mixed martial arts career. His latest victory came inside the Circle following a stunning first-round submission against Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado. It remains to be seen if Malachiev locks down his first ONE world title opportunity, but many signs currently point toward the Russian standout securing a championship scrap sooner rather than later.

Until then, Jarred Brooks will focus on dethroning perhaps the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner in the world today, Mikey Musumeci. Can ‘The Monkey God’ make history inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, or will ‘Darth Rigatoni’ reign supreme once again?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.