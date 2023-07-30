Jarred Brooks shoots down Mansur Malachiev’s Dagestani-wrestling style: “It’s very one dimensional”

‘The Monkey God’ Jeremy Brooks is far from impressed with the Dagestani-style wrestling of Mansur Malachiev.

The undefeated Russian standout made waves in his ONE Championship debut in June, scoring an impressive first-round submission victory over Jeremy Miado. However, reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks was far from impressed, calling Malachiev’s style “one-dimensional” and discrediting him as a viable contender for the strawweight title at this time:

“Mansur [Malachiev], you know, people were calling me one dimensional, and I got to show throughout fights that I'm not one dimensional,” Brooks told ONE Championship. “So as of right now, from what I've seen out of Mansur in his fights, it's very one-dimensional.”

Mansur Malachiev is 11-0 in his mixed martial arts career, but his sample size on the global stage is still relatively small, having only competed once inside the circle. Despite that, his performance was enough to get some fans already talking about a showdown between the Russian prospect and Jarred Brooks.

However, before ‘The Monkey God’ can focus on derailing Malachiev’s hype, he will look to end another man’s reign at ONE Fight Nigh 13.

Jarred Brooks plans on becoming a two-division ONE world champion this Friday night when he squares off with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. The two men will compete in a co-main event clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

