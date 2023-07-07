Strawweight king Jarred Brooks confident he can beat Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks just proclaimed that he can beat ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in his own sport. This is next-level confidence as 'Darth Rigatoni' is a weight class above 'The Monkey God' and is, you know, one of the best pure grapplers in the world today.

Still, this never deterred the ONE strawweight king from boldly predicting what it takes for him to beat Mikey Musumeci in a straight submission grappling match:

Brooks told the South China Morning Post:

"You know I’ll go from style to style to style each day, and if I focused you know maybe like six months I think I can beat somebody like Mikey Musumeci."

Watch the full interview below:

Brooks was last seen in action late last year when he captured the ONE strawweight world title from long-time divisional king Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio via a unanimous decision. He brazenly did so in front of a hostile crowd of Pacio fans in Manila, Philippines. At the moment, no official bout has been announced for 'The Monkey God' yet.

As for Mikey Musumeci, he's made two successful world title defenses so far this year, with the latest being a marvelous rear-naked choke submission win over IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10.

It would surely be interesting to see Brooks, who is an accomplished freestyle wrestler who successfully transitioned into MMA, lock horns with a pure jiu-jitsu specialist like Musumeci. Though most would say that 'Darth Rigatoni' will handily drown 'The Monkey God' should the latter dip his toes into his world, who knows, perhaps the MMA world champion has something up his sleeve.

