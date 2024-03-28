Strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang says Marat Grigorian has to “keep the pressure” to beat Superbon

Lito Adiwang believes three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian has to bring the pressure if he hopes to score a victory against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On Friday, April 5, Grigorian will once again meet Superbon with 26 pounds of gold on the line, as the two warriors battle it out to become the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, strawweight MMA standout Lito Adiwang suggested that if Marat Grigorian hopes to even the series with Superbon under the ONE banner, he'll have to put pressure on the Thai star from bell-to-bell:

"For me, the only way Grigorian will win this one is for him to march forward keep the pressure, and land accurate boxing combinations," Adiwang said.

This will be the second time that Superbon and Grigorian have met in ONE Championship, the first coming at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022.

There, the Thai put on a near-perfect performance, controlling the action and leaving Singapore Indoor Stadium with the win.

Marat Grigorian ready to risk it all for ONE Championship gold

Marat Grigorian goes into his rematch with the former ONE world champion determined to finally break through and take home his first title with the promotion.

Asked how he plans to make that happen, the Armenian made it clear that he's willing to put everything on the line when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5:

"This year, I'm going to risk everything," Grigorian told ONE Championship. "I really need and want to win. That's all there is."

Who comes out on top when two of the promotion's most exciting strikers run it back inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.