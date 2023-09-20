Strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan glad to revisit boxing roots in preparation for ‘Wondergirl’

Xiong Jing Nan is considered the best women’s boxer in ONE Championship, but the ONE women’s strawwweight MMA world champion hasn’t displayed her knowledge of the Sweet Science to the fullest extent.

That is until now.

Xiong will take part in a special rules striking match against Muay Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The bout is a purely striking match, but only punches will be allowed. Traditional boxing strikes as well as spinning and jumping closed-fist punches can be used in the groundbreaking fight.

In an interview with MixedMartialArts.com, Xiong said she’s quite nostalgic about going back to her boxing roots while preparing for ‘Wondergirl’. Helping Xiong in her camp is Evolve MMA boxing coach Drian Francisco.

Xiong said:

“I'm pumped for this fight, more than I've ever been. Coach Drian has been a game-changer for me. We've been in the ring sparring, and he's shown me so many new ways to use my old boxing skills.”

Francisco is a former WBA interim super flyweight world champion but has since hung up the gloves to work as one of Evolve MMA’s coaches. One of his students is Xiong, and their partnership saw the Chinese star rack up world title defense after world title defense.

Xiong is 9-1 in ONE Championship and holds a perfect 8-0 record when the strawweight throne is on the line.

‘The Panda’ became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion when she decimated Tiffany Teo with a fourth-round knockout in January 2018. She’s since defended the strap seven times including a classic unanimous decision win over archrival Angela Lee at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.