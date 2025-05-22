  • home icon
  "Strike, grapple, and submit" - Magomed Akaev reveals his straightforward plan to excel vs Ibragim Dauev

"Strike, grapple, and submit" - Magomed Akaev reveals his straightforward plan to excel vs Ibragim Dauev

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 22, 2025 16:41 GMT
Magomed Akaev (left) and Ibragim Dauev (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Magomed Akaev (left) and Ibragim Dauev (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

An all-Russian featherweight MMA showdown will be featured on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as Ibragim Dauev welcomes Magomed Akaev.

Ahead of this thrilling showdown, Akaev spoke with the promotion and said that he's a more well-rounded athlete than his compatriot, and he can compete anywhere the fight goes:

"I'd say my style is versatile. I can strike, grapple, and submit. If I want to wrestle, I wrestle."

The 28-year-old contender wants to make a splash in his debut and hand Dauev his first loss under the world's largest martial arts organization, after he won his inaugural match in January 2024 and unanimously beat veteran contender Mark Abelardo at ONE Fight Night 18.

Both Akaev and Dauev are chasing a spot in the division's top rankings, where two other Russians - Shamil Gasanov and Ilya Freymanov currently sit.

Ibragim Dauev wary of the wealth of experience that Magomed Akaev will bring at ONE Fight Night 32

This impending battle may be Magomed Akaev's first fight in ONE Championship, but Ibragim Dauev has recognized the one thing that he can bring to this clash at the famed Lumpinee Stadium—his experience.

Akaev is four years older than Dauev and has excelled outside of the promotion, which is why the 24-year-old athlete who proudly represents Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance identified his strengths.

Dauev stated this through a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"Magomed is a debutant in ONE, but he isn't new when it comes to professional fighting. He has a good record of 10 wins. I watched his last few fights, and I can say that he's got good striking and solid wrestling."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
