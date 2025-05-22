"Strike, grapple, and submit" - Magomed Akaev reveals his straightforward plan to excel vs Ibragim Dauev

An all-Russian featherweight MMA showdown will be featured on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as Ibragim Dauev welcomes Magomed Akaev.

Ahead of this thrilling showdown, Akaev spoke with the promotion and said that he's a more well-rounded athlete than his compatriot, and he can compete anywhere the fight goes:

"I'd say my style is versatile. I can strike, grapple, and submit. If I want to wrestle, I wrestle."

The 28-year-old contender wants to make a splash in his debut and hand Dauev his first loss under the world's largest martial arts organization, after he won his inaugural match in January 2024 and unanimously beat veteran contender Mark Abelardo at ONE Fight Night 18.

Both Akaev and Dauev are chasing a spot in the division's top rankings, where two other Russians - Shamil Gasanov and Ilya Freymanov currently sit.

Ibragim Dauev wary of the wealth of experience that Magomed Akaev will bring at ONE Fight Night 32

This impending battle may be Magomed Akaev's first fight in ONE Championship, but Ibragim Dauev has recognized the one thing that he can bring to this clash at the famed Lumpinee Stadium—his experience.

Akaev is four years older than Dauev and has excelled outside of the promotion, which is why the 24-year-old athlete who proudly represents Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance identified his strengths.

Dauev stated this through a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"Magomed is a debutant in ONE, but he isn't new when it comes to professional fighting. He has a good record of 10 wins. I watched his last few fights, and I can say that he's got good striking and solid wrestling."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

