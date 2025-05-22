"I can match him in every area" - Ibragim Dauev believes his complete skill set will neutralize Magomed Akaev’s strengths

Undefeated Russian standout Ibragim Dauev is confident he can handle anything Magomed Akaev throws at him.

After delivering a dominant showing against Mark Abelardo in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 18 last year, Dauev returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, June 6, for a clash with ONE debutant Magomed Akaev at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Like Dauev, Akaev walks into his promotional premiere with a perfect 10-0 record and a well-rounded skill set, allowing him to get the job done, be it with his fists or his world-class grappling.

But as skilled as Akaev is, Dauev is confident that he'll be able to match his opponent's ability, no matter where the fight goes. Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, Dauev said:

“I’m confident that I can match him in every area. With my preparation, nothing will surprise me, but I definitely won’t underestimate him.”

Ibragim Dauev is ready to face anyone at anytime

Ibragim Dauev is not the kind of fighter to look past any of his opponents. With that said, the unbeaten 24-year-old made it clear that he's willing to face anyone who dares step inside the Circle and try to take his 'O.'

Dauev added:

“I always follow events in the league, but right now, I’m focused on my own fight. I know one thing for sure. I’m ready to fight anyone and won’t turn down any bouts."

Going into the bout with a spotless 9-0 record, Dauev has finished seven of his opponents, including four KOs and three submissions.

Will the Russian add another highlight-reel finish to his resume inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will his 'O' go courtesy of another fighter from his home country?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

