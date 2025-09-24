"Strike while the iron's hot" - Shadow eyes another US$50,000 bonus in upcoming kickboxing debut against Liu Mengyang

Shadow Singha Mawynn left Bangkok US$50,000 richer the last time he was in action, and the third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender is ready to bag another hefty sum when he makes a swift return at ONE Friday Fights 126.The 25-year-old warrior steps into kickboxing territory for the first time to face Chinese striking specialist 'Spirit Dragon' Liu Mengyang in a featherweight tiff this Friday, September 26.Barely 72 hours following his stunning backfist knockout of second-ranked Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5, the Thai discovered that he'd be stepping in for featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai on this week's edition of ONE Friday Fights.While speaking with the ONE Championship before revealing his motivation behind accepting such a quick turnaround, Shadow said:&quot;After the fight [against Kouyate], I never thought the next one would be so soon. I rested for two days before I found out I was replacing Tawanchai. I immediately took a bus back to the gym to start training. I was so excited. It's my first time fighting in kickboxing. I never thought I would get to do this.&quot;He further continued:“The reason I decided to take this fight is because it’s a new challenge. There’s a chance I could get another bonus. You have to strike while the iron’s hot. I want to build a good future for myself. Since I’m not badly injured from the last fight, I’m ready to fight again.”The Singha Mawynn representative rides a seven-fight unbeaten run in Muay Thai heading into his kickboxing debut.ONE Friday Fights 126 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow can expect to be pushed to the limit against Liu MengyangWhile there's no denying the momentum on his end, Shadow will be up against a tricky test as Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126.The Chinese kickboxing sensation has looked every bit impressive across two promotional appearances.He took out ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, Masaaki Noiri, with a striking clinic in his debut, before following up with another three-round clinic against Iranian phenom Mohammad Siasarani this past April.Though his fight against Siasarani didn't go his way, with Liu suffering a split decision loss, the 22-year-old showcased his dynamism and creativity on the attack throughout the wild scrap.Given how he exudes confidence every time he steps inside the ring, there's no doubting Liu will bring his A-Game when he faces a similarly dangerous foe in Bangkok, Thailand.