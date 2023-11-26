"Strip him if he doesn't fight" - Fans gang up against Canelo Alvarez after David Benavidez's stellar win against Demetrius Andrade

In a recent turn of events that started an uproar among boxing enthusiasts, fans are rallying against Canelo Alvarez following David Benavidez's impressive win over Demetrius Andrade.

Benavidez secured the victory in the main event of the recently concluded Showtime Boxing PPV card, showcasing top-notch boxing skills in a bout that culminated in Andrade's corner calling the fight to a halt in the sixth round.

With an undefeated record going into the bout, David Benavidez defended his WBC interim super middleweight championship, positioning himself as Canelo Alvarez's mandatory WBC super middleweight title challenger.

The triumph fueled fans' expectations for a showdown between Benavidez and Alvarez, with supporters demanding action from the reigning champion.

The clamor for this anticipated match gained momentum as David Benavidez, in the post-fight interview, called out Canelo Alvarez to face him next. However, it seems the pressure is not solely stemming from Benavidez's victory; it's also fueled by fan sentiments expressing frustration over a perceived reluctance on Alvarez's part to take on a fight against Benavidez.

"Canelo a ducker... strip him if he doesn't fight Benavidez next."

"Canelo is in trouble."

"Canelo shivering."

Prior to the Andrade fight, Benavidez had voiced his belief that Canelo Alvarez has been avoiding him, asserting himself as the biggest threat to the Mexican's reign. The tension escalated as Benavidez criticized Alvarez's recent bout with Jermell Charlo, labeling it as "boring" and claiming that he was the ideal opponent for the undisputed super middleweight champion.

David Benavidez's dominant victory over Demetrius Andrade

David Benavidez asserted his dominance over Demetrius Andrade, as the highly anticipated bout came to an unexpected end after Andrade's corner decided to stop the fight following the sixth round.

Benavidez showcased his boxing skills with punishing jabs and hooks, leaving no room for doubt about his potential shot at a fight with Canelo Alvarez next.

The turning point of the fight occurred in the closing seconds of Round 4 when Benavidez floored Andrade with a powerful right hand. Despite Andrade's resilience, Benavidez continued to pour on the punishment in the subsequent round.

Andrade, a former two-division champion, displayed commendable resilience and landed significant combinations in Round 6. However, moments after the bell rang to conclude the round, Andrade's corner made the crucial decision to halt the fight. Benavidez's impressive victory sets the stage for a potential clash with Canelo Alvarez next.