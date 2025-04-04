"Strip him lol", "Smart by Islam tbh" - Fans split as Islam Makhachev puts Ilia Topuria on hold to wait for Jack Della Maddalena

MMA fans had varied opinions after learning that Islam Makhachev wants to wait for the results of the UFC 315 main event to decide his next move. Some of them appreciated Makhachev's wits, while others desired a severe punishment for him.

Makhachev has expressed his desire to become a two-weight division champion on multiple occasions. However, he has refrained from moving up to welterweight since his close acquaintance, Belal Muhammad, has held the divisional title since July 2024.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS relayed Alvaro Colmenero's information about Makhachev waiting for the UFC 315 main event encounter between Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena to decide his next move. Maddalena's victory would serve as the green signal for Makhachev's move to welterweight.

However, it also mentioned that Ilia Topuria will probably have to wait for the Muhammad vs. Maddalena to learn about his fate.

Fans presented a wide spectrum of expressions after learning about this incident. A few appreciated Makhachev's allegedly intelligent move, while others stood strongly against it and even wanted the UFC brass to strip him of the title. A few such comments read:

"Strip him lol"

"Smart by islam tbh, but for the fans it's terrible"

"Ilia is making him run away to a whole new division to avoid him"

"Fight against Topuria. Coward."

"Extra pressure for Belal"

Fan reactions [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Former UFC champion supports the theory of Islam Makhachev being the UFC lightweight GOAT

Islam Makhachev currently holds the record for having the most number of successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history. Makhachev surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov, Frankie Edgar, and Benson Henderson's record of having three title defenses with his fourth successful bid at UFC 311.

The title of GOAT in sports is highly subjective, where the person with the best numbers may not win every time. However, Edgar recently implied that he trusts the records enough to pick his GOAT accordingly.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, the former lightweight king agreed on Makhachev being the UFC lightweight GOAT on account of his record and finishing rate. Edgar said:

"Islam, if he continues on the path he does, you’ve got to give it to him, He’s finishing guys. He’s not just defending the title. He’s finishing guys. He probably takes the cake."

Check out Frankie Edgar's comments below (14:46):

