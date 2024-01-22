“Stuff like that is not okay” - Raquel Pennington shares honest take on Sean Strickland’s “judgemental” comments in lead-up to UFC 297

Raquel Pennington has shared her thoughts on the comments made by Sean Strickland against the LGBTQ+ community in the lead-up to UFC 297.

During the media day for the event, a reporter asked 'Tarzan' for clarification on his past comments about having a gay son.

In response, Strickland hurled insults at the reporter and went on to criticize Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

"Oh, man, well, dude you're a weak f****** man, dude. You're part of the f****** problem, you elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized the bank accounts, like you're just f****** pathetic. The fact that you have no f****** back bone as he shut down your f****** country and seized bank accounts. You ask me some stupid s*** like that. Go f*** yourself, move the f*** on, man. You f****** coward."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (17:15):

After UFC 297, Pennington, who is married to fellow UFC fighter Tecia Torres, did a backstage interview with Aaron Bronsteter, during which she was asked to weigh in on Strickland's statement.

The 35-year-old expressed disagreement with Strickland's comments and said that statements like that can hurt people:

"For people like that, it hurts my heart, to pass so much judgment. At the end of the day, the things he says don't impact my life... but things that are said like that and the judgment that's passed, it really impacts people and stuff like that is not okay...I can learn so much from you and you can learn so much from me if you're just willing to sit there and listen and learn as people."

Check out Raquel Pennington's comments below:

How did Raquel Pennington and Sean Strickland fare at UFC 297?

Raquel Pennington went up against Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 297. The event took place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

'Rocky' got the better of her opponent for the majority of the fight and captured the UFC belt via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45 in favor of the 35-year-old.

In the main event, Sean Strickland locked horns against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that lasted the 25-minute duration.

In the end, du Plessis was crowned the new middleweight king via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 in favor of the South African.