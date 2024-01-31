“Stunning” - Brittney Palmer continues to blaze fans’ hearts on social media after retirement from UFC ring girl role

Brittney Palmer is still on the radars of many mixed martial arts fans after retiring from her time as a UFC ring card carrier.

The well-known UFC personality posted a photo on her personal Instagram page that she captioned:

"Calm, yet vigilant. . . #iykyk"

The photo of Palmer piqued the attention of many, and several went right to the comment section to describe how they felt about it.

[Images Courtesy: @brittneypalmer on Instagram ]

Check out the attention-grabbing Brittney Palmer pic below:

Brittney Palmer and her UFC ring card girl career

Brittney Palmer was the ring card girl for WEC initially and would make her UFC debut in the same role once the latter company bought the former. She established herself alongside the likes of Arianny Celeste as among the most known ring-card girls in combat sports history.

The 36-year-old went on her last walk around the octagon at UFC 296 in December of last year. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was where Palmer would call it a career and close off this chapter of her life.

In addition to winning multiple awards over the years for her octagon girl work, Palmer also parlayed her successes into a Playboy magazine cover in 2012.

The California native spent 16 years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in total before hanging up the shorts, as it were.

Palmer announced her retirement in December of last year at the World MMA Awards. She did this during her acceptance speech after receiving the award for best octagon girl that year.

Palmer paints murals as well as a variety of other paintings and will reportedly be pursuing more artistic endeavors now that her time with the UFC has come to an end.