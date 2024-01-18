"Sub optimal timing on that one" - Fans react as HBO releases trailer for feature documentary on Tatiana Suarez

MMA fans have been reacting to the HBO documentary trailer about UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez.

Suarez is one of the most dominant female fighters on the UFC roster. Her wrestling pedigree and respectable striking game quickly turned her into one of the strongest claimants to the UFC throne.

Unfortunately, her career has been marred with long layoffs and fight cancellations due to injuries and persisting health issues. HBO’s new documentary seems to highlight her resolve to conquer these hurdles to continue with her fighting career.

The trailer of this documentary was reposted on @cassiuscorrigan’s Reddit handle.

Watch it below:

Suarez has long been considered a formidable challenge to the division’s elite fighters like champion Zhang Weili. She made her much-awaited return to the UFC octagon in 2023 after a four-year layoff and fought twice that year.

The 33-year-old was scheduled to fight Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 in February. A potential win over the former title challenger could've strengthen Suarez’s case for a title shot. However, she recently pulled out of the fight due to an injury. HBO’s documentary trailer was released on the same day.

MMA fans gave mixed reactions to the trailer in light of Suarez’s bout cancellation.

@ZeGermanvon wrote:

“suboptimal timing on that one.”

@e-rage commented:

“Hearing that the documentary is pushed back due to injury.”

Other MMA fans reacted:

"Unbreakable"

“Injury: The movie”

“The very much breakable but responds well to being fixed - Tatiana Suarez.”

“The team sat by her hospital bed for 8 months to bring you this exclusive footage.”

“‘Fragile’ seems like a more appropriate name.”

“Unbreakable - Is this a mockumentary”

“Y’all are brutal. Tatiana overcame thyroid cancer and a broken neck that paralyzed her and she has accomplished so much in MMA and in wrestling specifically. Put some respect on her name.”

Fan reactions to HBO documentary trailer

Mackenzie Dern is set to replace Tatiana Suarez at UFC 298

With a win over former champion Jessica Andrade in her most recent outing, Tatiana Suarez improved her professional MMA record to a perfect 10-0.

While the injury is a setback for the TUF 23 winner, it's provided Mackenzie Dern with an opportunity to bounce back from a devastating TKO loss to Andrade.

Dern will now fight Lemos in the featured prelim bout of UFC 298. Meanwhile, the timeline for Suarez’s return to the octagon is uncertain at the moment, although she's hopeful for a quick recovery.