Submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo says more people are now asking him about the ‘Ruotolotine’: “I'm even calling it that”

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo admits the 'Ruotolotine' has started growing on him.

The creative submission hold, an arm-triangle/rear-naked choke hybrid, has become one of many signature moves that have become synonymous with Tye and his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo.

So much so that the technique has now been aptly called the 'Ruotolotine' in combat sport circles. While admittedly not enthused by the name of the move initially, Tye Ruotolo admits he has begun embracing it more.

The Atos standout told ONE Championship:

"Whether it's a Ruotolotine or a D'arce – people can’t get me to say that more. People ask me, how do you do the Ruotolotine? I'm like, it's not called the Ruotolotine. But now I'm even calling it that."

What makes the 'Ruotolotine' so special and memorable is that the twins used it to submit separate opponents on the same night. Kade used it to tap Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 last year. Tye followed shortly after, defending his 26 pounds of gold by taking out Izaak Michell with the same move.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo will look for the 'Ruotolotine' if he sees an opening against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Tye Ruotolo says nothing stands out in Dante Leon's well-rounded game

Tye Ruotolo admitted that his next challenger, Dante Leon, is one of the most versatile grapplers in the world.

Still, the 22-year-old BJJ savant remains confident he'll retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on May 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"That's not what I believe [that he's more versatile] for sure. But it's interesting to see that he has that thought process. Maybe he's more well-rounded. What's the saying, jack of all trades, but master of none?," he told ONE.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

