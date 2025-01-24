"Submits Dustin Poirier" - MMA X debates who has stronger "villain aura" between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are, once again, linked to one another. This time, though, it's not regarding a matchup. Instead, the MMA fandom on X is debating who gives off a stronger villain impression between Makhachev and Topuria, who reign over the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions, respectively.

The MMA On Point account on X fielded the question, suggesting that Makhachev may be a bigger villian than Topuria. To support the statement being made, the account began sharing several key moments from Makhachev's career, starting with his submission win over Dustin Poirier, a beloved action fighter.

"If you look at it, Islam Makhachev is secretly a villain. A bigger villain than Ilia Topuria. A thread. 01. Submits Dustin Poirier."

Unfortunately, the statement proved polarizing. Despite Makhachev having finished fan favorites in Poirier and former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, he is well-liked due to his relatively relaxed demeanor and disinterest in trash talk.

This is a vastly different approach from Topuria's, as the Spanish phenom often trash talks his opponents, often with little to no provocation. Moreover, he has also finished Volkanovski, and is also responsible for knocking out an even more beloved fighter in Max Holloway.

For this reason, fans seemed to almost unanimously agree that Topuria was a bigger villain.

"Islam is likable, Ilia is not"

Another fan pointed out the difference in personalities between Makhachev and Ilia.

"Ilia literally has a villain aura, Islam is just a chill guy that likes to fight"

Others even took a swipe at the great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who the lightweight champion is often compared to.

"He's actually likable, unlike Khabib"

This was echoed by another fan:

"And still one of the most likable champions ever"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to the Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria debate

Ilia Topuria recently called out Islam Makhachev

Following Islam Makhachev's dominant submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, reigning featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria took to X to challenge Makhachev to a fight. He even promised to make their potential clash look easy.

"Islam, if I want to, I can finish you. If I want to, I can knock you out. I'll make it look easy. See you soon."

This isn't the first time Topuria has expressed an interest in moving up to lightweight to challenge Makhachev for 155-pound gold. However, for the time being, he is expected to defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch.

