"Such a savage" - Brendan Schaub reveals his favorite UFC light heavyweight

Brendan Schaub recently named Jiri Prochazka as his favorite light heavyweight fighter on the UFC roster.

Schaub stated that the winner of the light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Prochazka at UFC 275 should be next for Jan Blachowicz. The former champion of the 205 lbs division is coming off a win against Aleksandr Rakic this past weekend.

Schaub believes Prochazka vs. Rakic will be an intriguing fight when it happens. However, he is riding the Prochazka hype train and believes he is the best light heavyweight. Here's what Schaub said:

"Jan can get the winner of Jiri and Glover. I do think Jiri gets it done. But Jiri-Rakic's the fight dude. We're not going to see that now. After watching Jan, Rakic, Jan's mean potatoes are better, his power is insane. But f*cking Jiri man, he's just that wild man. Wild wild man. My favorite light heavyweight now. He is so fun to watch. Not a huge guy. Thin. Not a big light heavyweight. I mean taller. But not like, very thin. But just a savage. Such a savage."

Blachowicz earned a stoppage win over 'Rocket' after the Austrian sustained a knee injury during the fight. The former champion is back in title contention again with his win. While Schaub admires the tools and the insane knockout fighter possesses, he believes 'Denisa' is pure savage.

Brendan schaub explains why Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2 was such a boring fight

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza engaged in a rematch at UFC 274 on May 8. Esparza earned the decision in his favor. However, the fight was deemed to be one of the most boring fights in the history of the UFC.

Schaub explained what went wrong during that contest. He didn't blame 'Cookie Monster' for the actionless clash. Rather, he stated that it was Namajunas' unwillingness to engage that resulted in the fight being dull.

Schaub also trashed the former champion's corner for advising her wrongfully as he said:

"My only criticism is, in the corner, saying, 'You're up four rounds' or 'Keep doing what you're doing.' I think they did her a disservice. I don't think they were being honest with her, I think that's why she lost the fight."

