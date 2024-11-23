Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai purses and payouts: Previous and estimated salaries of the boxers

The Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai payouts are a topic of conversation ahead of the pair's WBC interim flyweight title fight. Unfortunately, the purses for the bout haven't been disclosed. However, estimates can be derived from their past earnings.

Edwards is the more high-profile fighter of the two, having previously reigned as a world champion and faced Jesse Rodriguez for both IBF and WBO flyweight gold. According to Marca, Edwards was expected to pocket a purse similar to Rodriguez's $400,000.

This sum was corroborated by AS USA, which also reported that Edwards would earn roughly $400,000 for his bout with Rodriguez, which he lost via 9th-round stoppage. Regrettably, there is very little verifiable information on how much Yafai, who is a much less experienced boxer, has earned.

At just 8-0 compared to Edwards' 21-0, he hasn't had the luxury of high-profile fights yet. In fact, this will be Yafai's first crack at a world title, albeit an interim one. Moreover, he isn't expected to beat Edwards either, but boxing is nothing if not a sport known for its jaw-dropping upsets.

Whoever emerges victorious next week on Nov. 30 will likely set themselves up for a shot at the WBC flyweight belt. And for Yafai, there is more to lose. He is an undefeated prospect, and the risk of blemishing his record isn't a concern that Edwards has had since his loss to Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Edwards will look to prove that experience should always be favored over hype and that his veteran skills will overcome the young prospect.

Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai is the first interim title bout in both of their careers

The Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai boxing match is a first for both men. While they've both fought for championships before, especially Edwards, who has competed for world titles compared to Yafai's history with regional and secondary belts, neither man has ever fought for interim championship gold.

This will be the first instance for either man. For Edwards, it will likely just be a stepping stone for his return to world championship success, while Yafai will regard it as his most significant career accomplishment.

