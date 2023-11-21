"Super excited" - Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix opens up about joining the PFL

Patchy Mix weighed in on the recent announcement of PFL acquiring Bellator and launching a reimagined version of the promotion under the PFL banner.

The PFL doesn't have a bantamweight division, so 'No Love' will most likely be heavily featured on the one-off Bellator events. The reigning Bellator bantamweight champion took to his X account, where he shared his reaction to the news regarding the acquisition and mentioned that he is excited to join the PFL roster and that he is happy to see Bellator staff joining as well.

He wrote:

"I’m excited for the future with co-operation of the PFL and Bellator! Super excited to work with m my brother @SugarRaySefo and @DonnDavisPFL! I’m even more excited for the Bellator team to come over, my man @KoganMike was the one that found me and changed my life."

Patchy Mix also posted another tweet, where he continued to share his appreciation for Bellator matchmaker Mike Kogan. He wrote:

"I owe this man everything he’s the one that made sure I was always taken care of from the beginning."

Patchy Mix believes he should be considered for Fighter of the Year

Patchy Mix successfully unified the Bellator bantamweight championship as he submitted Sergio Pettis to become the new champion at Bellator 301.

During his post-fight press conference, the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix winner noted that he has been on an impressive stretch of performances this past year. He mentioned that his wins in the bantamweight Grand Prix as well as his submission win over Pettis should put his name in the conversation for Fighter of the Year, saying:

"I feel like I could be one of the fighters of the year. You know, within a year's frame, I choked Magomed Magomedov to sleep - he's never been finished. I knocked Raufeon Stots out cold - he was on an 11-fight win streak...And I'm the first one to finish Sergio [Pettis] in eight years...I feel like the run I put together was a testament of my team." [4:09 - 4:42]