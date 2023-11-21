"Get over to the UFC" - PFL's "promotional malpractice" enrages fans after Bellator champions Patchy Mix and Johny Eblen's fate is revealed

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently completed the acquisition of Bellator MMA from Paramount. PFL founder Donn Davis said that Paramount will retain a minority stake and the acquisition positions the joint entity as a powerful rival to the UFC.

Despite criticism and skepticism regarding the acquisition from UFC CEO Dana White, PFL raised $500 million, emphasizing its commitment to growth. The PFL is backed by a $100 million investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as part of its plans to expand its presence in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Bellator will maintain its brand identity but share a fighter roster with the PFL. Davis also highlighted that 30 percent of the merged roster ranked in the top 25 according to Fight Matrix rankings. He also touched upon a cross-promotion event in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Nevertheless, Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix and middleweight champion Johnny Eblen won't be part of the PFL vs. Bellator champions event, as the PFL doesn't have bantamweight and middleweight divisions.

However, he assured that both fighters will have chances to compete on Bellator cards in 2024 and PFL pay-per-view (PPV) events.

In light of these revelations, fight fans are expressing outrage over what they view as "promotional malpractice" by the PFL. One fan wrote:

"Wait the PFL doesn’t even have every weight class? And people compare them to the UFC."

Another fan wrote:

"Not having 135 or 185 available is promotional malpractice."

Another fan suggested:

"Bro let them both go to the UFC."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Donn Davis claims Dana White is "worried" by PFL acquiring Bellator

Donn Davis, the founder of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), is ecstatic about the groundbreaking merger with Bellator MMA. He views the acquisition as a formidable force to challenge the UFC's dominance.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Davis shed light on the implications of the merger. Notably, he addressed the dismissive stance of UFC CEO Dana White. Davis also said that White is worried about the merger:

“Everybody knows Dana (White) well enough that he only dismisses things that worry him or else he just doesn’t comment. He didn’t comment on the PFL for four years because he wasn’t worried. He’s commented on the PFL a lot in the last six months. He’s worried.”

Catch Davis' comments below:

