"Super proud of my wife" - Nina Nunes reacts to Amanda Nunes' title loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269 

Nina Nunes has reacted to wife Amanda's shocking loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269. Pena and Nunes went into battle as co-headliners on the pay-per-view with the women's bantamweight title on the line. Pena submitted the former two-division women's champion in the second round via rear-naked choke.

Despite the loss to Julianna Pena, Nina took to Twitter to show her support for her wife. She claimed she's proud of everything Amanda has accomplished in the fight game. She also showed immense grace by congratulating new women's bantamweight queen Pena for her stunning victory on the night:

"Super proud of my wife @Amanda_Leoa and all that she has accomplished. Congrats to @VenezuelanVixen and her team," Nina said.

Even in defeat, Amanda Nunes was very graceful in congratulating her opponent. She openly conceded she was bested by the better fighter on the night:

"Congratulations to Julianna. She’s a warrior. Honestly, no surprise at all. I know she can get hit and still move forward. Just today, I shut down. I’m going to keep working to fix it and soon I’ll be back," Nunes said in the post fight interview.

Julianna Pena's audacious performance bears fruit at UFC 269

As expected, Nunes started off the fight on the front foot, dropping Pena with inside leg kicks and stinging her with the jab. 'The Lioness' gained top position after the fight went to the ground and landed quite a few ground-and-pound strikes before Pena almost managed to lock in a kimura from the bottom position.

In the second round, Pena established a strong jab, this time pushing the Brazilian on the back foot. The sheer audacity Pena showed to indulge in a telephone booth striking exchange with the hardest-hitting female fighter in the UFC shocked everyone, including the champ herself.

One of Julianna Pena's jabs rocked Nunes as she tried to return fire with fire but failed to deter 'The Venezuelan Vixen' from fighting in the pocket. Pena landed another combination successfully and Nunes was clearly reeling. She then took the fight to the ground once more. This time, she took Nunes' back with ease, locking in a rear-naked choke.

Nunes tapped immediately, leaving fans across the globe in shock as the seemingly unconquerable 'Lioness' was finally conquered. Just like that, Julianna Pena became the new queen of the women's bantamweight division.

