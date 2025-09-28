  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Super wholesome" - Fans react as IShowSpeed links up with Jon Jones in New Mexico

"Super wholesome" - Fans react as IShowSpeed links up with Jon Jones in New Mexico

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 08:32 GMT
IShowSpeed (left) and Jon Jones (right) links up for UMN football game. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
IShowSpeed (left) and Jon Jones (right) links up for UMN football game. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, recently met up with UFC legend Jon Jones while in New Mexico for his ‘Speed Does America’ tour. The unexpected link-up has the MMA fandom reeling with excitement.

Ad

The social media star is currently doing a 35-day tour across the United States, live-streaming every minute of it.

According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, the streamer and his entourage arrived in Albuquerque around 1 PM, stopping at the Range Café on Rio Grande Boulevard for a quick breakfast before heading to the University of New Mexico (UNM) Hospital to visit children battling cancer.

Watkins Jr. later attended the Rio Grande Rivalry football game between UNM and New Mexico State at University Stadium.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Arriving at the venue during halftime, he met with the UFC star. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the pair play sparring before 'Bones' welcomed the 20-year-old to his hometown.

Check out Jon Jone and IShowSpeed's linkup below:

Ad

Later in the clip, IShowSpeed and Jones are accompanied by former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm as they pose for a picture with the fans. Suffice it to say, the rare link-up has netizens over the moon with many taking to social media to share their excitement.

@_YoungTurbo_ wrote:

"This is actually super wholesome, some show."

@emprex_mercy opined:

"Speed wasn’t ready for that energy at ALL. Jon Jones came in like it was fight night!"
Ad

@emprex_mercy commented:

"The stare-down was pure comedy; you could feel the tension through the screen."

@UFCFIFTHROUND chimed in:

"Jones would send him to hell with one punch."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X
Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X

IShowSpeed, with over 44 million subscribers on YouTube, is among the most popular streamers. Earlier this week, he had visited the former light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at the UFC HQ in Las Vegas ahead of 'Poatan's' upcoming rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications