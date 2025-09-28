"Super wholesome" - Fans react as IShowSpeed links up with Jon Jones in New Mexico

Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, recently met up with UFC legend Jon Jones while in New Mexico for his ‘Speed Does America’ tour. The unexpected link-up has the MMA fandom reeling with excitement.The social media star is currently doing a 35-day tour across the United States, live-streaming every minute of it.According to a report by the Albuquerque Journal, the streamer and his entourage arrived in Albuquerque around 1 PM, stopping at the Range Café on Rio Grande Boulevard for a quick breakfast before heading to the University of New Mexico (UNM) Hospital to visit children battling cancer.Watkins Jr. later attended the Rio Grande Rivalry football game between UNM and New Mexico State at University Stadium.Arriving at the venue during halftime, he met with the UFC star. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the pair play sparring before 'Bones' welcomed the 20-year-old to his hometown.Check out Jon Jone and IShowSpeed's linkup below:Later in the clip, IShowSpeed and Jones are accompanied by former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm as they pose for a picture with the fans. Suffice it to say, the rare link-up has netizens over the moon with many taking to social media to share their excitement.@_YoungTurbo_ wrote:&quot;This is actually super wholesome, some show.&quot;@emprex_mercy opined:&quot;Speed wasn’t ready for that energy at ALL. Jon Jones came in like it was fight night!&quot;@emprex_mercy commented:&quot;The stare-down was pure comedy; you could feel the tension through the screen.&quot;@UFCFIFTHROUND chimed in:&quot;Jones would send him to hell with one punch.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on XIShowSpeed, with over 44 million subscribers on YouTube, is among the most popular streamers. Earlier this week, he had visited the former light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at the UFC HQ in Las Vegas ahead of 'Poatan's' upcoming rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.