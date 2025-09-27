Alex Pereira linking up with IShowSpeed ahead of his Magomed Ankalaev rematch sends fans reeling: "Unexpected crossover energy"

As Alex Pereira undergoes final preparations for his UFC 320 light heavyweight title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, the Brazilian received a surprise visit at the UFC HQ from social media sensation IShowSpeed, sending fans into a frenzy.Although Speed is best known for his love of Soccer, most notably his immense admiration for Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the 20-year-old is also a fan of combat sports and has even sparred with Dan Hooker.In a clip shared by UFC on X, the popular streamer and 'Poatan' can be seen interacting with each other, with coach Plinio Cruz translating for the pair.Check out Alex Pereira and IShowSpeed's linkup below:The MMA fandom quickly took to X to note their excitement about the rare linkup.@Sneakyonsol wrote:&quot;Unexpected crossover energy. Love it.&quot;@boscoboy97 opined:&quot;Speed walked into UFC HQ like he’s ready to fight, Pereira probably thought it was a prank.&quot;@cm_tattoos_md chimed in:&quot;Legendary link-up! Big moves happening. Let's go!&quot;@blockxs wrote:&quot;Visitor or future champ?&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on XPereira is set to rematch Ankalaev at UFC 320 after losing the light heavyweight title to the Dagestani earlier this March. Things are already heating up between the pair in the lead-up to the fight, with both men recently engaging in a verbal tirade at the UFC PI.Magomed Ankalaev predicts easy win over &quot;overrated&quot; Alex PereiraMagomed Ankalaev is brimming with confidence as his rematch with Alex Pereira draws near. The Dagestani believes he is set to have a much easier fight this time around than their first meeting at UFC 313.Speaking at a recent media scrum, the reigning light-heavyweight champion deemed, 'Poatan' as &quot;overrated&quot; while sharing his prediction for the upcoming match-up:&quot;I think this fight is going to be much easier for me, because I know how to fight with him and stuff, before we fought last, like everyone around him, I think the media too, like they were like, he was very overrated, in my opinion, but once I stepped in with him and I felt him and now that I beat him um I think this one is going to be easy.&quot; [10:43 minutes into the interview]UFC 320 is scheduled for Oct.4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alongside the light heavyweight title headliner, a bantamweight championship bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen will serve as the co-main event.