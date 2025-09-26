Alex Pereira deems Magomed Ankalaev "a coward" during UFC PI confrontation: "They are the ones who are always talking" 

Things seem to be heating up between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of their UFC 320 light-heavyweight title rematch. Both men have reached Las Vegas ahead of the fight and are undergoing their final stages of preparation.The pair inevitably ran into each other at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI), and suffice it to say, the meeting was hardly cordial.A short video posted by Ankalaev on Instagram shows him talking Russian into a phone held by another man, who then translated his words into Portuguese for 'Poatan'During the encounter, the reigning light heavyweight champion pressed Pereira, saying:&quot;You just keep throwing words around. Let's settle it in the octagon.&quot;At which point the Brazilian clapped back, labeling his opponent a coward:&quot;I never said anything; they're the ones who are always talking. And now, when he shows up in front of me, he's a coward. [H/T: Championship Rounds on X]&quot;Check out the back and forth between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev below:According to a subsequent social media post by the Dagestani, their verbal tirade came after 'Poatan' accused him of ducking him at the PI earlier in the week.The pair first locked horns at UFC 313 in March, where Ankalaev ended Pereira's undefeated run in UFC's 205-pound division, which included three title defenses, against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr., respectively.In the fight, the 33-year-old employed constant clinching and level change attempts, preventing 'Poatan' from getting into a rhythm on the feet. As the judges' score cards were read, Ankalaev walked away with a unanimous decision win.Magomed Ankalaev issues brutal prediction for Alex Pereira rematchMagomed Ankalaev is digging up Alex Pereira's past as the pair gears up for a rematch at UFC 320.In a post on X, earlier this week, the Dagestani directed attention to 'Poatan's' knock-out losses, while delivering a vicious prediction for their upcoming title fight rematch:&quot;This guy has been knocked out 3 times in his career, I [have] never been knocked down. This time, I will give him his 4th knockout, end of the story.&quot;Pereira has suffered three knockout losses in his combat sports career. Once against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, and twice during his kickboxing days. In comparison, Ankalaev has never been knocked out.