Superbon aims to prepare next generation of Thai fighters to compete in ONE

Superbon Singha Mawynn has big dreams inside the ONE Championship circle, but the Thai superstar has even bigger goals outside his life as a professional fighter.

Over the past couple of months, the 32-year-old slugger has kept busy doing much more than just training. Indeed, he has been busy setting up his own gym, the Superbon Training Camp located in Bangkok, Thailand.

The facility center, previously owned by Tawanrueng, is where the former ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing world champion and current top-ranked contender has spent his entire training camp ahead of his promotional return against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

However, when he’s not busy preparing for future fights, the Muay Thai specialist hopes to discover, train, and establish the next generation of Thai fighters who can make it big in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon shared his dreams and goal for the Bangkok-based gym:

“[Superbon Training Camp] will welcome foreigners who want to learn Muay Thai. We intend to train fighters under the camp’s name to fight in ONE as well. Because I have a lot of promising fighters from my father’s Muay Thai camp in my hometown. I will bring them here and drill them until they can fight in ONE."

In the meantime, he hopes to return to winning ways against the No.5-ranked Dutch-Turkish sensation inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

