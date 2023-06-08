Superbon aware of Tayfun Ozcan’s ability to craft effective game plans

Superbon Singha Mawynn might be headed into his fight at ONE Fight Night 11 with one eye on a potential rematch for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. However, the 32-year-old Thai slugger knows he cannot overlook his upcoming rival by any means.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative is getting ready to go up against No.5-ranked Tayfun Ozcan inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9, having nothing but praise for his Dutch-Turkish opponent.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said:

"He is very intelligent and has good fighting strategies."

Both men go to war in a pivotal featherweight kickboxing showdown this week, a war that could have major implications for each of their careers at the Singapore-based organization.

Superbon was 3-0 in the promotion before his loss to Azerbaijan-Belarusian superstar Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6 at the start of the year.

Ozcan, on the other hand, is 1-2 in the world’s most-stacked striking division, his only victory coming against German star Enriko Kehl. Understandably, he is cranked up to put in a career-defining performance against the former featherweight kickboxing king in Bangkok, Thailand.

A win for Superbon or Ozcan could land them a shot at the divisional strap, which makes their tussle this week a must-watch.

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free. In the main event of the bill, Regian Eersel defends his lightweight Muay Thai gold against Russian slugger Dmitry Menshikov.

