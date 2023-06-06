Superbon takes over Tawanrueng’s gym, calls it Superbon Training Camp

Superbon dropped some details on his own training facility ahead of his return to the ring this Friday night.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his home country for a showdown with Turkish striking standout Tayfun Ozcan. Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Superon shared details regarding his training leading up to the fight and revealed that he now has his own gym, appropriately named the Superbon Training Camp.

“Now, we’re at Superbon Training Camp, my own gym. This place initially belonged to former Muay Thai fighter, Tawanrueng,” Superbon told ONE Championship. “Then he decided to quit. So, I rented it and made it my own business. Actually, I've been training here since I joined ONE when I fought with Sitthichai. But now, there's no one left here. So, I decided to rent this place to build my own business.”

Superbon will look to bounce back after suffering his first loss inside the Circle earlier this year, surrendering his featherweight kickboxing title to newly minted ONE world champion, Chingiz Allazov. Determined to work his toward a rematch, Superbon will first need to get past a hungry and determined Tayfun Ozcan.

‘Turbine’ enters the bout with 84 career wins to his credit, but none would be bigger than scoring a victory over one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport. If Ozcan can score what would undeniably be considered a major upset, then he will immediately establish himself as a legitimate world title contender in the division.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes