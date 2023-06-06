Tayfun Ozcan says it’s important for him to erase bad start in ONE

Tayfun Ozcan knows his next battle under the ONE Championship spotlight will be a litmus test of his credentials as a No.5-ranked contender. The Dutch-Turkish dynamite wants to prove why he belongs in the upper echelons of the stacked division this Friday, June 9.

The Siam Gym representative has taken some time to find his footing at the organization, going down twice in three outings, albeit against top dogs and multiple-time kickboxing world champions.

He debuted in a split decision loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in October 2021. Almost a year later, the Valkenswaard-based athlete slumped to a defeat to Armenian tank Marat Grigorian.

Both men, of course, have won the Glory world title on multiple occasions. Sandwiched between those two losses, however, was a dominant unanimous decision win over German ace Enriko Kehl.

Despite the rather turbulent start to life at ONE, Tayfun Ozcan knows a victory over Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11 could set him up for an upward trajectory in the world’s most stacked striking division.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, ‘Turbine’ admitted that he struggled to fit in at the organization. However, he remains hopeful that he can erase that spell with a monumental win this week.

Tayfun Ozcan said:

“The most important thing for me is, I had a bad start at ONE, obviously, and I wasn’t mentally there the first couple of fights.”

Regardless of his results in the past, a victory for the Netherlands-based fighter is there for the taking on fight night.

Fans eager to see him perform can tune in to the June 9 bill. Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free to watch for North Americans with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes