Superbon believes Jonathan Haggerty ‘may have a chance’ to beat legendary Nong-O

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty will look to pull off a huge upset in the main event.

The former flyweight world champion has gained a lot of elite level pedigree. After deciding to move up to the bantamweight division for some fresh challenges, he has already picked up his first win.

At ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, Haggerty defeated Vladimir Kuzmin via majority decision. That result announced his arrival in the division, even if it wasn’t the statement he was looking for.

‘The General’ now finds himself with one of the toughest tasks imaginable in combat sports. On April 21 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Haggerty is a well-respected competitor who has proved he is capable of competing with the best guys in the sport. However, the world champion is on a different level to everyone else right now.

With 10 consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner, with his last five being all finishes, beating the champ is one thing, making it through the fight is another entirely.

Ahead of their main event showdown, former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn gave his breakdown of the matchup in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Haggerty has the advantage of being younger and bigger than Nong-O. If he can utilize these two attributes well enough, he may have a chance to beat Nong-O.”

He added:

“As for Nong-O, he will have an advantage in experience because he faced countless elite fighters. His endurance and ability to adapt to different game plans are far better than Haggerty.”

Jonathan Haggerty will face Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

